The non-dictatorship axiom

Arrow’s great contribution is the famous Impossibility Theorem, in which he asks, “if it is formally possible to construct a procedure for passing from a set of known individual tastes to a pattern of social decision-making” . He goes on to illustrate this problem with the example of the paradox of voting in democracies: It is impossible to have a fair rule for aggregating the preferences of a group of individuals. The only rule that satisfies some combination of reasonable restrictions is to take one of the individuals to be a ‘dictator’, and to just always follow that individual’s preferences. That clearly is not a fair rule.