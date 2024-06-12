The Opposition is back

The Modi brand of politics of hatred, lies, and suffocating personality cult has been roundly rejected. The Opposition must take care to avoid all these pitfalls, and work towards greater democratisation. A decade of bruising politics is coming to an end, the wounds are still raw, and the task of restoring democracy will not be easy. Still, here are five suggested guiding principles for the Opposition: Constantly demand greater accountability from those in power; stand with victims of injustice; engage with all stakeholders and diverse opinions, including of those who didn’t vote for you; work to restore real federalism and the rights of states; and stay humble and try and rebuild the politics of cooperation and consultation. Courageous voters resisted Modi’s crippling propaganda and State tyranny to vote for democracy, and they have roared out a crucial message: India is bigger than any individual.