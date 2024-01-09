The politics of spectacle

The build-up to the Ram temple is following Modi’s tried and tested ‘How to Stage a Political Spectacle’ playbook. First, start the media drumbeat and relentlessly blast the message across all media. Already, many ostensible ‘news’ channels are beginning to resemble Aastha TV in their 24x7 coverage of Ayodhya and ceremonial details of the consecration of the Ram idol. Second, send Sangh Parivar footsoldiers and BJP cadres to work on the ground to make direct contact with lakhs of people and spread the word. Invitations have also been sent out to celebrities, VVIPs and mood influencers. Third, locate the spectacle in the persona of the PM through a flood of photo-ops, with Modi front and centre. Modi held a well-publicised roadshow in Ayodhya last week when he inaugurated several infrastructure projects and was showered with rose petals. The PM visited the “billionth” beneficiary of the Ujjwala gas scheme, underlining his image as the fount of welfare. The woman, in turn, hailed the PM as ‘god’.