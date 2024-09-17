The rise of the delivery age

All this brings us to, perhaps, the most important person of the ‘order in’ culture—the delivery man. On a chilly winter morning when you are looking forward to your morning coffee or tea, the delivery boy shows up at crack of dawn with your milk. We just collect the milk packet and rush off to prepare the tea, not even sparing a thought for the boy who has delivered that packet to you in spite of the cold. It’s late night, and you just remembered that you need something urgently early next morning. Lo and behold! The delivery boy shows up at your door even at that late hour. And saves the day. I have always wondered how they manage to zip around in the traffic, which one finds difficult to negotiate, through heat, cold, or rain and reach their allotted destinations on time to execute the order. What a tiresome, tough job it must be! Yet, they often face criticism and complaints: “These idiots are always late!” “Always inefficient” are often thrown at them for being late or wrongly delivering an order.