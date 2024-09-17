The rise of the delivery age

Bengaluru, call it India’s ‘London,’ was living up to its reputation, with intermittent rain and sun and biting winds. Not the most pleasant weather for venturing out. I was waiting under a shaded lobby, wondering if it was wise to take a walk, when a man in a shabby raincoat rushed in, carrying packets and dripping wet in his old Hawaii slippers. Clearly, a delivery boy on a mission.
Time was when if you wanted to purchase something, you had to make time to get out of the house to do your shopping. The grocery store, the ration shop, and the vegetable mandi were regular visits. I still remember my mother rushing to the vegetable vendor or grocery shop to buy something urgently to cook a meal for an unexpected guest. The ‘quick’ solution of an ordered-in meal or item was not available.
This is the generation of ‘order ins.’ Want a meal but don’t have the time or inclination to prepare it? Order in! Busy or forgotten to buy something? Just order in! Services now offer delivery within two hours.
All this brings us to, perhaps, the most important person of the ‘order in’ culture—the delivery man. On a chilly winter morning when you are looking forward to your morning coffee or tea, the delivery boy shows up at crack of dawn with your milk. We just collect the milk packet and rush off to prepare the tea, not even sparing a thought for the boy who has delivered that packet to you in spite of the cold. It’s late night, and you just remembered that you need something urgently early next morning. Lo and behold! The delivery boy shows up at your door even at that late hour. And saves the day. I have always wondered how they manage to zip around in the traffic, which one finds difficult to negotiate, through heat, cold, or rain and reach their allotted destinations on time to execute the order. What a tiresome, tough job it must be! Yet, they often face criticism and complaints: “These idiots are always late!” “Always inefficient” are often thrown at them for being late or wrongly delivering an order.
So, here’s a gentle suggestion: next time, think twice before grumbling or complaining about these hardworking individuals. They enable you to continue your calls, relax on weekends, avoid stepping out in the rain, and get what you want on time and at your doorstep. To misquote a slogan, ‘They are on the move so you can rest!’