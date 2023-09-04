The spectacle of violence in classroom

Violence becomes a spectacle when a particular social manifestation of it exacerbates it beyond the limits of its normalised familiarity and, hence, gives rise to questions regarding the social rationale for the existence and exercise of that violence. The Tyagi incident in Uttar Pradesh can be understood as an example of the legitimate and mandated exercise of the adult’s right and duty to socialise and discipline the non-adult through the infliction of physical and mental violence within institutional spaces like the school and the family. However, the egregious excess of violence inflicted by Tyagi upon her student and her repeated identification of the punished student as a Muslim ruptures the normality of disciplinary violence as it has been legitimised within and through the institutional location of the school.