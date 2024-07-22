The taxing trail

As part of the process of filing my income tax return, needless to say, at the eleventh hour, I rushed to the bank to get my savings account passbook updated. In a computerised public sector bank in the heart of the city, I expected the task to be over in a jiffy. My heart sank when I found myself standing at the end of a serpentine queue in the ‘single window’ counter. A cursory glance at the people standing before me clearly showed that they were there to remit or withdraw cash as well.