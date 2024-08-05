The taxpayer and the trauma of July

Salary earners, especially from the private sector, pay tax all through their work lives without any social security net. This tax doesn’t get them a pension, unemployment support, or any post-retirement health care benefit. Topping it all after paying all that tax, the salary earner finds his tax money squandered in wasteful public expenditure and corruption decided on the basis of populism and vote-bank considerations. No wonder several memes with parenting tips float on the internet, asking parents to teach kids about taxes by eating 30% of their ice cream before them, later periodically scooping out more to explain indirect tax. They should remember to take the first bite every time before the child so that she is well prepared for paying ‘TDS’ later in her adult life!