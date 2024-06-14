The thappad and its louder after-effects

Blinded by pent-up fury, Kaur deluded herself into believing that her actions were for a good cause, despite the fact that such behaviour from a security officer is despicable and contrary to the ethos of her uniform. The main trigger for the slap was Kangana’s obnoxious remarks on Sikhs and Punjab during and after the farmers’ protest in 2020. Kaur was also miffed at Kangana’s comment on women joining the farmers’ protest during the agitations at Delhi borders against the now-repealed agriculture laws. No wonder the BJP lost the 2024 elections in Punjab by failing to bag even one Lok Sabha seat. Kaur was promptly suspended for her behaviour, raising important questions about the need to control one’s emotions while on public duty. Even if Kaur harboured a grudge against Kangana, she could have confronted her verbally. This approach would have been less unpleasant and would have shown our democracy in a better light. However, Kaur seemingly lacked patience for democratic niceties and believed that the best way to express one’s dissent and displeasure was through a thappad, valuing its shock value and instant impact.