The transformative power of rural tourism

Are domestic Indian tourists interested in staying in people’s homes in offbeat locations and exploring local culture? A decade ago, it didn’t seem like they did. At the time, I was doing some promotional work for Mahindra Homestays, a brand set up by Mahindra Holidays and Resorts in 2008 to organise and market India’s blossoming homestays. The target clientele was deemed to be foreigners looking for that fabled “real India” experience. Unfortunately, the brand was discontinued in 2013 -- in my opinion, prematurely -- as the company chose to focus on its flagship business.

The subsequent, and significant, increase in the popularity of homestay accommodations indicates how domestic tourism has evolved. Yet, many Indians still prefer to vacation abroad, attracted by better value for money and relief from hassles such as poor infrastructure. With the pandemic scuppering that possibility for a while, though, travel within India is getting more attention. And, the government has big plans for it -- including the development of rural and agro-tourism. More than ever, this is needed right now. Confined to our homes, we’ve grown inactive, disturbed, and disconnected from nature and other people.

“Why did you want to come here?”, a curious villager asked me while I was sitting on a charpoy in a remote settlement in Gujarat’s Kutch region. Behind me was a traditional mud bhunga, where a family lived. Underneath my feet, the soil was parched. Around me, the landscape was barren and inhospitable. Nearby, a couple of women skillfully embroidered fabric together. The question was understandable, given that I had just explored the village and it wasn’t on the tourist trail. What struck me was the quietness and simplicity of the villagers’ existence. That’s why I wanted to go there, to feel it. Part of me really envied it.

On another trip to Gujarat, while staying at Woods at Sasan resort, I was taken to visit a Maldhari tribal settlement inside Gir National Park. It was inhabited by the Rabari community, who lived off the land. They refused to leave the forest, despite primitive conditions and no electricity. There were lessons to be learned there, too. My guide explained that the Rabaris didn’t want anyone to give them money. They found such a gesture offensive because it indicated others pitied them or thought they were superior to them. The Rabaris were happy and proud of their simple lifestyle. Initially polite but standoffish, the women warmed to me when they could see I was genuinely interested in them. The conversation about their attire and daily routine flowed. This prompted one of the hotel staff, who was from another Rabari village, to spontaneously invite me home to dress up in his wife’s outfits and milk the buffalo. Fun, laughter and bonding ensued. It was everything that makes India special to me.

When we can travel again, how refreshing it would be to ditch the television, the demand for room service, and the desire to be entertained on a holiday. How meaningful it would be to connect with a less materialistic and less destructive way of living, and to allow the restorative power of nature to heal us. The pandemic has certainly forced one of the main issues in India -- cleanliness and hygiene -- to be addressed. Hopefully, it has also opened people up to introspection and change, so that they can truly appreciate what rural tourism has to offer. The challenge will be to keep rural tourism authentic, and beneficial to the communities involved. For that, tourists must make it less about themselves and more about the locals and the environment. This means dropping the pursuit of the perfect Instagram poses, and instead just “being”.