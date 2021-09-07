The Tuesday Interview | ‘NEP will strengthen govt institutions, private institutions are scared’

Taking the lead among states, the Karnataka government’s swift move to implement the National Education Policy (NEP) at the undergraduate level has ruffled the Opposition and left academic circles divided. Regardless, the state government is chalking out plans to implement NEP at the primary and secondary school levels, too, Higher Education Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, who is spearheading the implementation of NEP, tells DH’s Rashmi Belur.

The Opposition is resisting NEP implementation and has dubbed it ‘Nagpur Education Policy’. How will you address the apprehensions?

The NEP, per se, is not new and has been in discussion for seven years. In fact, our former CMs Siddaramaiah and HD Kumaraswamy were aware of it. After nationwide discussion and debate on various platforms, the NEP got cabinet approval in December 2020. There is no need for the uproar now as the implementation of the policy needs at least 15 years. Also, the policy will be implemented in phases. If the opposition leaders have any apprehensions, the government is always ready to clarify and discuss in detail.

As a policy, the NEP should have been debated in the legislature before its rollout. However, it was neither discussed nor there was an assent from the Governor, who is also the Chancellor of state-run universities. Did the government hush it up?

Like any other policy finds its way, we have also implemented the NEP from this academic year. The Governor’s assent is not necessary. But as and when we make structural and administrative changes, we will definitely place it before both the Houses and obtain the assent of the Governor. Also, there is nothing against the students in the policy as the Opposition is alleging. If the opposition leaders raise the issue in the House, the government will go all out to clarify and explain those queries.

At a time when a majority of the central universities are taking a cautious line and keeping fingers crossed, why was the Karnataka Higher Education department zealous in rolling out NEP?

The decision to implement from this academic year was not taken in a hurry. In fact, the NEP itself had the objective of being implemented from the 2021-22 academic year. We have only stuck to the NEP schedule. Why should Karnataka or Higher Education department be blamed if the central universities and other institutions fail to fall in line?

Academic circles are abuzz with talk that NEP is Dr Ashwath Narayana’s way to score over his opponents in the party and that it emerged more as an egoistic decision.

If they (academicians) think that doing good work is like taking advantage or mileage, then I cannot help it.

The NEP, being a single policy for the whole country, is divided in Karnataka. While it is being implemented in higher education, the government is planning separate implementation at the primary and secondary education levels.

Primary and secondary education is not excluded from the NEP purview as we are chalking out plans. The NEP will be implemented separately because the departments have separate ministers and administration. This does not mean we are dividing the policy in any way. There is no question of leaving out any stakeholder in this. Everybody will be taken onboard.

Students are at the centre of the policy and major stakeholders of the NEP. However, the government seems to have ignored the students while educating people about the policy

We have made available all the information to the students and student organisations. During the admission, they have been told in detail about the policy. For any student, earlier, the programme was nothing but a course and set of combinations. But now it will be choice-based and students have the freedom to select the subject according to their interests.

No inconvenience is caused to the students at any level. During the first year, digital and skill-enhancing courses are made available. Students have clarity from the beginning of the course itself about what they are studying. I reiterate once again that NEP is for the good of students and indeed a shot in the arm. By the time they reach their final year, they will be clear about their career perspectives and goals. We have even set up a helpline for students to clarify their doubts.

Are private and deemed-to-be universities kept out of NEP?

The deemed-to-be universities do not come under us. All the other higher education institutions come under the purview of the state government, including private universities and autonomous institutions, and shall follow and implement NEP from the current academic year. This has been communicated to all higher education institutions in the state and they are all implementing it and they are all members of our Higher Education Academy.

There is also talk that NEP paves way for privatisation in the higher education sector…

Privatisation is happening even now, but there is no room for it under the NEP. The NEP is a boon, and the greatest opportunity to strengthen government institutions. We are attracting students to government institutions by giving them devices, by enabling smart classrooms. The private institutions are already scared and staring at closure. Representatives of some of the private institutions have even shared their fear of closure.

If not for the BJP-led government at the Centre, would you have taken the same interest in implementing NEP?

Being a responsible citizen and Higher Education Minister, I definitely would have shown and demonstrated the same interest and enthusiasm as I cannot hold back something which is so good for students and society. The students who have joined undergraduate programmes this year will themselves talk about the benefits in the coming days.

The NEP provides students with an option to ‘exit’. The academia is concerned that this may bring down the Gross Enrollment Ratio.

The exit option provided under NEP will avoid dropouts in higher education. After giving students an exit option, the policy also allows them to come back later and they can rejoin the same course. The policy is flexible and every institution in the country will become like the IITs and IIMs.