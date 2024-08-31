The US-China trade ‘war’

China is one of the largest export markets for American goods and services, and the United States is the top export market for China; in 2023, China exported $448 billion to the US and imported $195 billion. This trade brought lower prices to US consumers and higher profits for American corporations, but has not prevented contestation due to China’s State-led development and subsidies for targeted industries, while Chinese investments in the US and intellectual property issues raise security-related concerns. It was clear during President Trump’s tenure that he was dissatisfied with the existing international trade order and aimed to revisit its pattern. The stated motives were to strengthen the technological superiority of the US, increase exports, improve market access to other countries, return manufacturing jobs to the US by ‘insourcing’, invigorate the domestic economy, and especially, to maintain primacy in the world economy.