The US needs more foreign entanglements

Biden entered the Oval Office with all this baggage. His career and biography made him an internationalist — for decades he’s been attending the Munich Security Conference, a Mecca for strategy wonks. “America is back,” he told the forum in 2021.

But he was also vice president in the Obama administration, aware of America’s overstretch and in particular the need to pull out of Afghanistan. That he did, but in disastrous chaos. The plan after that debacle was to revert to Obama’s policy of gradually pivoting away from Europe, Africa and the Middle East and toward Asia.

The world didn’t allow it. Last year, Putin invaded Ukraine, hoping to subjugate an independent nation and member of the UN whose security both Russia and the US, along with the UK, had underwritten in 1994. Russian mercenaries also infiltrated the Sahel region of Africa, destabilized by a series of coups. And then Hamas, sponsored by the mullahs in Tehran, lit up the Middle East.

Suddenly, the US is again forced to put out more fires than it has hoses, just as Congress, where one part of the Republican party has turned MAGA-isolationist, threatens to turn off the water. As 2023 draws to a close, the need for US engagement is clearer than ever. But so is the evidence of its overstretch. Wertheim at the Carnegie Endowment believes that retrenchment remains a question of when and how, not whether.

And that brings us back to alliances. The only country that can maintain even a semblance of world order is the US. And for that America has to be everywhere. But it can’t, because it doesn’t have the resources. The strategic answer, says a top diplomat, is therefore to “be everywhere by proxy.” Hence the reliance on variable geometry, which simply means that the US identifies a problem — containing China, say — and then assembles partners into new and evolving alliances as needed.

Sometimes these are existing multilateral institutions. Last year, for example, the US scored an obscure but important foreign-policy victory when an American was elected as head of the International Telecommunication Union, an agency of the UN, succeeding a Chinese secretary general and edging out a Russian candidate. Russia and China have long wanted to impose their own ideas on internet governance, which the ITU can now prevent.

Most of the time, though, the US will affirm old alliances, such as NATO, or construct new quasi-alliances or partnerships. Their acronyms and abbreviations make for a veritable alphabet soup. An informal foursome of the US, Australia, India and Japan is called the Quad. Another trio, consisting of the US, Britain and Australia goes by AUKUS. A different quartet brings together the US, the United Arab Emirates, Israel and India and is called I2U2.

None of these new coalitions is likely to become another NATO, with the Musketeer logic of its famous Article 5, which in effect says all for one and one for all. That introduces the risk of “moral hazard,” as America’s partners may shirk military spending or incur geopolitical risk, in the false certitude that the US will back them. And yet these partnerships, by projecting American power far and wide, may also keep the world relatively free and peaceful — and out of the authoritarian clutch of China, Russia, Iran or North Korea.

This US grand strategy obviously raises the importance of all those “emerging partners” in Asia, Africa and South America, often called the Global South. But they’re now being wooed by the US, China and Russia, with infrastructure projects and more. At the UN and elsewhere, unsurprisingly, they prefer for now to stay non-aligned between West and East. So if you think the US-Turkish or US-German relationship was ambivalent, just wait for what’s to come.