The wealthy are starting to have more babies than the poor again

Two recent syntheses offer useful and readable overviews of current research. In Not So Weird After All: The Changing Relationship Between Status and Fertility, a book out this month, sociologist Rosemary L. Hopcroft of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte and anthropologists Martin Fieder and Susanne Huber of the University of Vienna look at the evolutionary background and implications of the change, while in the The economics of fertility: a new era, published as a book chapter last year but also available as a paywall-free working paper and 1,200-word executive summary, economists Matthias Doepke of the London School of Economics, Anne Hannusch and Michèle Tertilt of the University of Mannheim and Fabian Kindermann of the University of Regensburg present recent empirical findings and offer possible economic explanations for what’s going on.

One clear takeaway is that the inverse relationship between affluence and babies has been a byproduct of affluent nations and people embarking on the demographic transition first, so it shouldn’t be surprising to find post-transition behavior reverting to earlier patterns. “Modern societies are much less anomalous to preindustrial societies than once thought,” write Hopcroft, Fieder and Huber. The “Weird” in their title is a reference to the acronym for inhabitants of Western, educated, industrialized, democratic nations, coined in a 2010 paper critiquing the heavy reliance of social scientists on experiments conducted among such globally anomalous people, then used by one of the paper’s co-authors, Harvard anthropologist Joseph Henrich, to explain the rise of the West in his 2020 book, The WEIRDest People in the World: How the West Became Psychologically Peculiar and Particularly Prosperous. Maybe Westerners have just been going through a phase.