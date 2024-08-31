The West should look past Erdogan and deal with Turkey

For the still mostly liberal West, Turkey has become that deeply irritating, MAGA-baseball-cap-sporting cousin, seen only grudgingly once a year for Thanksgiving, because he always sounds off on women, wokeness or the evils of life-saving vaccines. By now the rest of the family has tuned him out so thoroughly they don’t even hear when he tries to reconnect.

As with most families doomed by circumstance to be part of each other’s lives, that’s a mistake.



President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government have been gradually dialing down tensions with the US and Europe in some areas, even as they raise them in others, for about two years now. This week, unconfirmed Turkish media reports suggest another olive branch might be on the way: the offer to settle a long-running dispute with the US by crating up the S-400 air defense battery it bought from Russia seven years ago, and allowing US inspectors to ensure it stays that way.



The S-400 system was once a huge story, a demonstrative middle-finger gesture Erdogan made to Washington shortly after surviving an attempted coup he blamed on the US. It was also a form of protection at a time the Turkish leader felt alienated from supposed security allies, and therefore vulnerable.



So, to secure against any troublemaking from Moscow, Turkey’s historic rival for regional dominance, Erdogan agreed to buy the Kremlin’s long-range missile defense system and signed gas and energy deals with Russia. If that meant upsetting the rest of the NATO family (as President Vladimir Putin knew it would), all the better.