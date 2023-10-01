The world’s going our way

India, meanwhile, past Covid’s worst, was taking steps to shore up the economy and build self-reliance. On the Russia-Ukraine conflict, it asserted its strategic autonomy. Most importantly, through the pandemic years and the conflict, it had listened to the grievances of the Global South and sought to give them voice. Given both India’s history of leading the non-aligned movement as well as of the more proximate ‘Vaccine Maitri’, India was recognised as the natural leader to be the voice of the Global South and to help insulate this group from the ‘BRI debt-trap’ diplomacy of China, on the one hand, and the ‘aid-for-resources’ approach of the West. India not only championed bringing the African Union into the G-20, it also proposed a cooperative developmental partnership framework not only for the Global South but also for a larger group of stakeholders in the Indo-Pacific.