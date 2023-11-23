According to Marcellus Investment Managers, a Mumbai-based advisory firm, much of this spending may be coming from just 200,000 families that constitute an elite “Octopus class,” whose wealth has grown 16 times over the past 20 years. As the super-affluent open their wallets wide, some of their demand may be spilling over, as evident in India’s record Rs 25,83,141crore trade deficit last month.

This resource gap isn’t posing serious concerns yet. For one thing, the central bank’s tight lid on domestic liquidity has helped keep the rupee stable. Also, from June next year India will be included in JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s global bond indexes, a move that’s expected to draw in about Rs 19,99,851 billion over a short period.

What’s worrying from the stock market’s perspective, though, is that the Reserve Bank of India is also taking more direct steps to rein in debt-fueled consumption. The octopi have assets; the non-octopi have liabilities. Consumer loans is how the masses are keeping their heads above water amid high food and energy costs. Banks and finance companies have been so active in pushing retail credit out the door that the central bank had to step in this month and raise capital requirements against unsecured personal loans.

That is the prudent thing to do. Lending to subprime borrowers has become incredibly efficient in India because of the new digital technologies employed to attract and screen borrowers, pool their loans and find a deposit-taking institution to take the credit risk. However, retail loans, growing at twice the pace of total advances, could spiral out of control. And that could become a recipe for future trouble amid high unemployment and stagnant real wages.

However, to equity markets, the central bank’s prudential measure against personal loans is problematic. The class that has real purchasing power may be buying Rs 4,999.63 Birkenstock sandals, but how to profit from their spending? The stock that’s available locally is Relaxo Footwears Ltd., which makes Rs 333.30 flip-flops and shoes for the masses. So investors have gone and bid up its price to 145 times annual per-share earnings.