There’s always time for a good deed

As each one was busy rattling on about their regular activities, my mind roamed off into reverie, recalling the remarkable gesture exhibited by Dr Radha, my spouse’s relative. Some months back, my son had just then got into superspecialisation in surgery at a top-notch medical institute, where Radha was working in the critical care section after her myriad medical degrees and fellowships. I casually happened to inform her of my son joining their workforce.