Three SC verdicts that uphold democracy

This decision of the Supreme Court is a proud moment for the country, for the rule of law, and above all, for democracy. Here’s why: prior to this ruling, the Supreme Court had, in two watershed judgements, spoken stridently to uphold our most fundamental value, democracy.

The first such ruling may not have been nationally consequential when it struck down and removed the illegally elected BJP mayor of Chandigarh and described the process by which he was surreptitiously elected as a “murder of democracy.”

This utterance by the Chief Justice of India must resonate in the hearts and minds of everyone who values freedom. And the next judgement by the full bench of the SC was to declare the Electoral Bond Scheme unconstitutional, again thereby upholding the democratic principles of our polity and the fundamental right of Indian citizens to receive information vital to the governance of the country.

So why should the temporary bail given to Arvind Kejriwal be bracketed with the earlier two rulings? And do they have the same degree of significance and importance as the earlier two momentous rulings? It’s simply because the foundation of the ruling is the same, namely in the interest of ‘fair and free’ elections’, a principle that’s inalienable to our liberty.