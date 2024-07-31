Time to lower the political temperature

Instead, 10 chief ministers did not attend. The only Opposition voice present, Mamata Banerjee, walked out and complained that her mic was muted, and she felt insulted. The arrogance in the later remarks of the NITI Aayog CEO B V R Subrahmanyam speaks for itself: “For those who did not participate, I always say that it is their loss.” Where do these ideas come from? The slanging match on why she walked out and if the mic was muted is an example of how lower-order conversations are fuelled and relished. It is for the government at the Centre to stop this slide, to build confidence, and to earn some credibility with the Opposition, who are as much representatives of the people.