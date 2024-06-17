Time travel with a difference

It was around 11 am when the doorbell rang. I opened the door to see a family of five standing there. There was an elderly couple, a young lady, and two small children. They were total strangers to us. After settling down in the drawing room, we were told that they were from Sri Lanka and were on their way to the airport. They had come to Bengaluru to visit an ashram in Whitefield. The previous night they had gone out to dinner, and when they returned to their room, the young lady realised that she had lost her watch. It was very precious to her since it was the first gift given to her by her late husband. The restaurant where they had dinner could not find it. They had given up all hopes of getting it back since they had to fly back the next morning.