Tiny speck in this vast universe

A video that I received on social media was a true revelation, in this regard. The camera zooms out from a young woman with a smiling face lying on a lush green lawn, to images of earth, to the solar system, to the Milky Way, to the Galaxy, and then starts to zoom back in into her eye, then the inside blood vessels, to the cells, to the chromosomes, to the atoms, to the quarks, back again to the smiling face. Any appreciation towards science and technology is apt, but can we get the implicit message?