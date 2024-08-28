TMC government’s failings not an excuse for motivated civil unrest

In Kolkata, the Calcutta High Court has handed over the investigation into the crime and the circumstances surrounding it to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) — in other words, we assume we will get to the heart of even the most outré of conspiracy theories. It is monitoring the progress of the probe on all fronts. The Enforcement Directorate is investigating the financial ramifications of the crime.

The call for justice is visceral, and natural. It must be satisfied. But here again, we need to maintain balance. Those genuinely seeking justice will be aware that shutting Kolkata down day after day will not help expedite the process. Nor, respectfully, will severely compromising health services and victimising the neediest among those in need of, sometimes critical, attention. Junior doctors may productively ponder the ethics of a prolonged strike.

Which brings us to the protest. It may well have begun with citizens who were forced by the horror to examine their brutalised conscience, following, of course, the spontaneous reactions of students and doctors. But, clearly the protests have been hijacked by the Sangh parivar. All concerned must realise that going down the slippery slope of civil unrest serves no one’s purpose other than that of the mendacious Right wing.

We must blame Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for giving the idea of widespread protest respectability by absurdly hitting the streets herself. It was a shameful abdication of her responsibility to govern. Under the cosh now, better sense has prevailed. The August 27 march on Nabanna — the state’s secretariat — called by some groups has now been met with a firm response because, not unexpectedly, those with an investment in lawlessness have indulged in violence.

It is to be hoped that the slide towards civil unrest, without any purpose other than compromising the government and the daily inconveniencing of the lives of ordinary citizens, will now begin to taper off.

We should reiterate the central point in conclusion: The investigation is in the hands of central agencies; and it’s being monitored by the high court, with the apex court also keeping an eye on developments. It’s time to take a deep breath and allow quotidian life to proceed uninterrupted.

(Suhit K Sen is author of ‘The Paradox of Populism: The Indira Gandhi Years, 1966-1977’.)

Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own. They do not necessarily reflect the views of DH.