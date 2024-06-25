To sir, with love

Therefore, when the end came, it was sudden, although not unexpected. Close friends called each other. WhatsApp was flooded with condolence messages. Everyone had a favourite story to share: “He paid my fees," or “He visited me in Hubballi and taught me to make black coffee.” I, too, recalled our conversations and his words of wisdom.



Sir, your word game was the precursor to Wordle. You lived well and died peacefully (the good doctor passed away on June 19). In death too, you have taught us another lesson by donating your body. True to your name, you were a gem (Rathna) of a man.