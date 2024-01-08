Transgender quota needs an enabling environment

A couple of years ago, a transgender person approached me at a traffic signal for money. As I gave her a ten rupee note, she proceeded to give me a coin as a blessing, which is a customary practice. Unaware of it, I looked at her with confusion. Mistaking my ignorance for hesitation, she smiled at me and said, “HedrkobeDi, naavu kooDa manushyare” (do not be afraid; we too are human beings). As I fumbled for words to clarify, the signal turned green, leaving me part guilty and part thinking. The fact that transgender people must assert that they too are human beings means that they are not viewed as such. There is a need to create an enabling environment if they are to benefit from affirmative actions. Otherwise, society will be deprived of the artists, civil servants, doctors, engineers, lawyers, activists, politicians, corporate executives, and educators that the transgender community has the potential to produce. More than anything else, they will be able to live a dignified life. This can happen only if we understand that they too are human beings, just the same as us.