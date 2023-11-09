Tribute to a legal icon

Fortunate that I am to have met and interacted with Sri S G Sundaraswamy, doyen of Karnataka’s Bar, and to have worked with him, it is most unfortunate that he passed away within a couple of years of my joining his chambers. I probably got to know most about him, his exceptional work, and his legacy only after he had passed on. Over the years, it sunk into me how iconic he was when senior colleagues, office staff, and fellow lawyers would relate stories of the legendary cases that he had argued, of the vast cross-section of clients he had represented, and of the worthy causes he supported. There was hardly any area of the law that he had not mastered. There is no denying that he achieved the pinnacle of success as a lawyer; law reports bear testimony to his erudition and mastery of the law. It is a testament to his professional abilities that he was appointed by the government as Advocate General in 1971. Nevertheless, what struck me most was all that he had done and achieved—much more than just being a fine lawyer. What has remained with me are the remarkable stories I heard of his benevolence, compassion, and deep spirituality.