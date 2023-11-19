True music challenges us to liberate ourselves from fixed positions

What about God? We have to ask this question because God dominates the mind of both the theist and atheist. Serious thought and observation informs us that to have a transformative musical experience, believing in or negating god is not a precondition. Both stands in fact hold us back. Then there is the other problem, our need to label everything. Shall we call it spiritual? For some, this term provides solace, but for others it is troubling. There are then those who explain music as a form of intense pleasure. To them, this entire discussion will seem ‘over the top’. What if I don’t call it anything. When not given a name, it need not conform to any preconceived definitions. I only need to remain awake as I go through every moment of the experience and try to retain that texture in the way I live my life.