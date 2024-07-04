Trump still doesn’t get why Putin is in Ukraine

Putin clearly was angered by NATO expansion. Yet the important questions here are why, and whether Russia still would be invading its neighbors if NATO didn’t exist. The answer to the last part is of course a counterfactual, but most evidence points to yes, because this isn’t primarily about us. It’s about Russia.

In the 1990s, Nashi looked like dinosaurs, but Russia’s nationalists were right about one thing: The 1991 Soviet breakup marked only the beginning of a contested imperial collapse, not its end. The country was just embarking on a process of figuring out what it meant to be Russian, not reverting to some imagined universal, but in fact Western, norm. Russia had never before been a Westphalian nation state. The new post-Soviet borders seemed unnatural, and not just to ex-KGB agents like Putin. Very few Russians I met in the 1990s thought Ukraine was a real country, nor Belarus or indeed Kazakhstan.

It took a while for the Kremlin to fully articulate what being a post-Soviet Russian should mean and to find a label for this ambiguity about where the country ended. Putin started defining Russia as a “state-civilization” (as opposed to a mere nation state) around 2012, but it became a fully developed doctrine in the 2023 edition of The Foreign Policy Concept of the Russian Federation. That document declares “the special position of Russia as a distinctive state-civilization,” responsible for all peoples within the “Russian World.”

This idea is key to setting expectations as to the circumstances in which Putin might make peace in Ukraine and for how long. It’s also important for remembering that Russia has never been just a victim responding to threats, but has pursued its own agenda of expansion and transformation, which it sees as positive.

This is why Putin responded so aggressively in 2013 to Ukraine’s decision to sign a trade and association pact with the European Union — the deal threatened to thwart his plans for Ukraine. At the time, NATO membership wasn’t on anyone’s agenda, or even possible for Ukraine, whose constitution forbade joining any military alliance. That block was removed only in December 2014, nine months after Putin annexed Crimea and long after he sent Russian troops and tanks to fight in Eastern Ukraine.

This way of understanding Russia as a state-civilization defined against the West is now being taught to the young, who can be more susceptible to Western ideals and culture. As of Sept. 1 last year, every student entering university in Russia has had to study a new mandatory course, called Foundations of Russian Statehood.

The core proposition is that Russia, as a state-civilization, is “heir to the thousand-year historical and political experience of all previous states that existed on the territory of our country: Russian land, Russian state, Russian kingdom, Russian empire, USSR.” Embedding this version of history is a huge project. It has included the appointment of vice rectors as latter day university Commissars, responsible for the ideological content of coursework, and sending almost 6,000 professors to “re-training” centers.

There’s also a new incarnation of the Communist-era Young Pioneers, called Movement of the First, which was rolled out in 2022 to teach collectivism to some 5 million kids, among other values deemed as traditional to Russia, in contrast to the individualistic decadence of the West. History textbooks in lower schools also have been culled and replaced by a handful of new approved titles.

The name Ukraine, Russia’s students are now told, was never a national or ethnic designation, but indicated an area of Russia’s border territories. And like so many empires before, Russia’s official texts portray a sometimes-genocidal history of expansion as a selfless burden, carried primarily by ethnic Russians on behalf of less civilized peoples.

Civilizations aren’t static and smaller countries and ordinary people can have agency. A large contingent of Ukrainian soldiers fighting invasion by what they often call Muscovy are Russian speakers from the East. On June 25, even as the war continued, Ukraine (and Moldova) began talks with the EU not just on trade but full membership, a choice you could describe as civilizational. The process involves adopting well over 100,000 pages of laws known as the Acquis Communautaire and would leave the two states looking more like Poland and Romania, and less like Russia.