Trumpets of the wild

During our years in the Nilgiris, time and again, we visited sanctuaries and wildlife reserves tucked into the greenfolds of the Blue Mountains. Upper Bhavani and Avalanche were favourite haunts, while Mudumalai was the most often visited due to proximity and convenience. Those were times when drives into the various avenues or roads within the sanctuary were permitted in one’s private vehicle, provided there was a forest guide to monitor your movements and lead you by practice and instinct to where the animals were. Ours also kept guard (under my polite entreaties) when the lensman got carried away by sights and sounds that were alluring and failed to tread cautiously into the unknown!