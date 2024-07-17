Trump’s dangerous playbook for power

Republicans seem, however, to have belatedly realized that much of what’s in Project 2025, especially its multi-pronged attack on reproductive rights, is deeply unpopular. Trump has tried to distance himself from the project, claiming last week that he knows “nothing” about it, even though quite a few of the people who’ve worked on it are former Trump officials and aides, and even though in 2022 Trump told a Heritage conference that its people were “going to lay the groundwork and detail plans for exactly what our movement will do.”