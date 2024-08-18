Trump’s gift to the Democrats

By Ezra Klein

“Many of the same politicians who now publicly embrace Trump privately dread him,” Nikki Haley said in February. “They know what a disaster he’s been and will continue to be for our party. They’re just too afraid to say it out loud. Well, I’m not afraid to say the hard truth out loud. I feel no need to kiss the ring.”

Yet there Haley was at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee, kissing the ring. “President Trump asked me to speak to this convention in the name of unity,” she said. “I’ll start by making one thing perfectly clear: Donald Trump has my strong endorsement, period.”

Today’s Republican Party is what political scientists call a “personalist” party: It is built around a person, not an agenda or a coalition. The party is co-chaired by Trump’s daughter-in-law, Lara Trump. Dissidents, including Liz Cheney and Chris Christie and Adam Kinzinger and even former Vice President Mike Pence, have been exiled.

The Democratic Party has proved itself anything but a personalist party. Its convention this week will reflect a historic, collective act: the party’s mobilization to persuade its leader, Joe Biden, to step aside.