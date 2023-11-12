Trust has moved mountains many times

In an already divided identification it is wise to bridge any such division so that separatist forces do not find any sympathy or empathy or soft corner in the heart of undivided global humanity. It is ironic to witness that as human beings we normally look towards divinity for the compassion and mercy but here it appears as if we are being looked up by divinity whether we behave compassionately and mercifully towards one another so that holy place of divine could stay free from violence and wrongdoings of the worst nature. Will we let the divine within us fail? The answer lies in trust. In many ways, it is a war between trust and belief within human heart. Belief is a solitary exercise. While, trust is as much dependent on another person as much it is dependent on us as an individual. Because trust operates between living beings who are willing to share. It is not a solitary exercise. We need to create atmosphere of trust. Saying goes that faith moves mountain but reality teaches us that our trust in one another has literally moved many mountains. We can move this war too.