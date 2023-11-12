Trust has moved mountains many times

Had humanity realised the essential oneness; had it realised the omnipresence of divine; had it realised that inside every human being’s heart resides the divine; had it realised that divine is merciful, forgiving and loving, then would the humanity be doing what it is doing in Israel and Gaza and, in Ukraine and Russia? Ironically, the place at which this ghastly terrorist acts and gory retaliatory violence is taking place is a holy place.
A holy place ideally ought to be known for peace and tranquillity. It is the responsibility of the civil society and global citizenry to help the stakeholders caught in this compulsory scenario to overcome the situation. So long as people are in any compulsive situation it is not wise to anticipate from them that they will make all the wise choices. Therefore, restraint in the responses of the countries which are involving themselves voluntarily in extending helping hand towards one and all in that region is of supreme importance. It is possible to make wise choices when our consciousness roams between necessary and essential and we are free from most of the compulsions. In such situations where compulsions are roaming all over the place then it is wise not to call anyone victim or perpetrator as, such titles divide them further into us and them. Many begin to seek justification for their acts of violence.
In an already divided identification it is wise to bridge any such division so that separatist forces do not find any sympathy or empathy or soft corner in the heart of undivided global humanity. It is ironic to witness that as human beings we normally look towards divinity for the compassion and mercy but here it appears as if we are being looked up by divinity whether we behave compassionately and mercifully towards one another so that holy place of divine could stay free from violence and wrongdoings of the worst nature. Will we let the divine within us fail? The answer lies in trust. In many ways, it is a war between trust and belief within human heart. Belief is a solitary exercise. While, trust is as much dependent on another person as much it is dependent on us as an individual. Because trust operates between living beings who are willing to share. It is not a solitary exercise. We need to create atmosphere of trust. Saying goes that faith moves mountain but reality teaches us that our trust in one another has literally moved many mountains. We can move this war too.