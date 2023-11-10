Turkey is key to solving the Gaza crisis

By Bobby Ghosh

The brevity of the State Department’s readout on Antony Blinken’s meeting with his Turkish counterpart in Ankara on Monday can’t hide the frostiness that attended their two-and-a-half hour session. The US Secretary of State has had to endure quite a bit of finger-wagging during his travels to the Middle East to mitigate the Israel-Hamas war, but the one he received from Hakan Fidan will have been especially vigorous.

Blinken was spared an even more bellicose reception from Recep Tayyip Erdogan: Turkey’s president refused to meet with America’s top diplomat.

The scolding from Fidan and the snub from Erdogan were well deserved. In its scramble for solutions to the crisis set off by Hamas’s Oct. 7 terrorist attack on Israel and the devastating Israeli retaliation, the Biden administration has been remiss in its neglect of Turkey. There can be no solution that doesn’t require substantial Turkish assistance, and the US should make up for lost time by making strenuous efforts to bring Erdogan to the table.

If that requires the American president to appeal directly to Erdogan, and endure an earful himself, it is a small price to pay for the chance to save tens of thousands of lives and scores of hostages — Americans among them.

The Biden administration’s reluctance to engage with the Turkish president isn’t hard to fathom. Erdogan is famously — and proudly — difficult, and doubly so with the US, which he believes has failed to pay him the respect due a major world leader. And double again with Biden, who openly called him an autocrat and suggested that the US should embolden his rivals to defeat him in elections. (Biden was himself in an election cycle at the time, but that didn’t earn him any understanding in Ankara.)

Erdogan enjoys nothing more than throwing a wrench in American plans, as he displayed most recently by delaying the accession of Finland and Sweden into NATO. That matter remains unresolved: Although Turkey removed its veto on Finland, its parliament has not yet greenlighted Sweden’s membership.

As difficult as Erdogan may be, however, he is a major player in Middle Eastern affairs, and indispensable for reaching a solution to the current crisis. He is the only leader in the region who has formal relations with both belligerents in the war: Turkey has recently mended frayed diplomatic relations with Israel and provides sanction and sanctuary for the political wing of Hamas. Contrast this with the positions of the two other important players that the US is leaning on: Qatar, home to the top Hamas leadership, has no formal relations with Israel; Egypt has diplomatic ties with Israel but is leery of Hamas.