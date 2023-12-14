Unaddressed L&D of climate change

As the world convenes in Dubai for the 28th annual Conference of the Parties (CoP-28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change to discuss the Loss and Damage Fund and to deliberate on health for the first time, we need to consider losses that go beyond the material and physical. The Loss and Damage Fund focuses on infrastructural and financial losses that countries face and miss out on the impacts on our well-being and mental health—deemed non-economic losses.