Understanding science of conscious

True knowledge of the soul, however, is not a matter of superficial importance nor is it to be left to some philosophers or scholars to discuss. However, it would be incomplete if we do not touch upon the views of a well known psychologist, Sigmund Freud, on soul or consciousness. He did not believe in the existence of the soul as an entity, different from the body and the brain. He considered ‘The Unconscious’ as comprising mainly of the repressed desires which manifest themselves in dreams and find expression in the form of neurotic habits and phobias. He called this as Id (or instincts and drive) and said that man’s desires were so censored by his Super-ego and those desires which were considered as not conforming to social norms

or to accepted ethical standards

were repressed.