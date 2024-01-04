Unheeded warnings: Bahuguna’s prophecies haunt the Himalayas

The Bahugunas’ involvement with the Chipko movement and opposition to monocultures instead of the original mixed forests of the Himalayas is better known than their intervention against the Tehri Dam Project (TDP). ‘In 1980, Indira Gandhi, the then Prime Minister of India, wrote to the Department of Science and Technology about the need for a reconsideration of TDP. Subsequently, the department set up a committee of experts to assess the project. In 1986, the panel recommended halting the project, and the then Ministry of Environment and Forests agreed. Despite all these official opinions, the government went ahead and sought the financial and technical help of the USSR to speed up the project’, writes journalist Bharat Dogra in his biography of the Bahugunas, Guardians of the Himalayas.