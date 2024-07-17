Modi’s new Budget shouldn’t break the bank

Modi is a fiscal conservative. He doesn’t like spending two rupees when one would do, and he won’t spend that rupee when he could make a costless contingent guarantee instead.

Thanks to those instincts, the Indian government managed to control its spending during the pandemic years and has emerged from that crisis with a clear path for fiscal consolidation. The interim budget in February promised that the deficit would shrink to below 4.5% of gross domestic product by March 2026.

While the markets may quibble over the details, there’s agreement on the direction of India’s deficit: downwards. Modi needs to preserve that trust, even when faced with new demands from pesky regional parties.

Such pressures are, after all, only part of the strains that India’s budget will have to address. Most politicians interpreted the unexpected election results as a sign that India’s job shortage was beginning to bite. The government will be tempted to respond by being more generous — for example, by expanding the number of make-work public sector jobs available to India’s vast army of unemployed youth.

To excuse fuzzier fiscal math, Modi’s officials might look to another source of support. On June 28, India formally became part of JPMorgan Chase & Co’s index of emerging-market government bonds. Starting from Jan. 31, 2025, the appropriate Indian government paper will also be added to the Bloomberg Emerging Market Local Currency Government Index. (Bloomberg LP, the parent company of Bloomberg News, offers index products for various asset classes through Bloomberg Index Services Ltd.)

Some estimate that the June addition alone could lead to an inflow of about $2 billion (Rs 16,711 crore) a month more into rupee-denominated government securities. That would likely push down borrowing costs for New Delhi.