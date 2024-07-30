Union Budget 2024 | Modi’s tax plan is squeezing the middle class

Trading in stocks and options, which has become a national craze since the pandemic, will now be taxed more strictly. That wasn’t entirely unexpected. But even on longer-term investing, the government will take away a bigger share of profits, including from buybacks. At the same time, the indexation benefit against inflation, which allowed people to report lower taxable profits, has been taken away on property sales although the capital-gains levy itself has been lowered to 12.5 per cent, from 20 per cent.

This was a rude jolt. In most major cities, those planning to sell homes acquired a decade or two ago may have less than they’d hoped for after paying taxes. The least that could have been done for them is to exempt capital gains before a relatively recent start date of, say, 2019.

That’s the path the UK took in 1988 to build support for the idea that income from work and wealth should be taxed equally. Alternatively, people could have been allowed to park their gains in bonds that raise money for public infrastructure — India’s railway tracks and signaling systems are desperate for modernization. Currently, there is a cap on how much of the profit can be reinvested in tax-saving debt.

The government says its aim is to simplify filings, and not to garner more revenue, though that’s not how the asset-owning folks are reading the changes. For the so-called Octopus Class, the 1 million or so super-elite spenders, there will be a withholding tax on handbags, watches, and other luxury items costing more than Rs 10 lakh ($12,000). This is on top of a goods and services tax, or GST, of 18 per cent to 28 per cent. The really wealthy, however, can always go to Dubai and Singapore to buy what they want. Those who are just comfortably off, on the other hand, are taxed even for funding their children’s education at foreign universities.

There is a lot to upset the middle class in this year’s tweaks to the tax code. The levy on individuals already accounts for 30 per cent of gross tax revenue, more than the 26 per cent contributed by companies.