UP results show that BJP’s Hindutva card no longer gives desired dividends

The famed ‘Modi magic’ is no longer working; the magic that would paper over the grievances of the electorate, and convert losers into winners.

At the time of writing this article, the results of the general elections suggest that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), far from crossing the 400-mark, was ahead in just 240 seats — 40 short of the halfway mark of 273. With its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, it was 295. This, when the Election Commission of India (ECI) was accused by the Opposition of playing an actively partisan role, in which the BJP had more resources than all other political parties combined, and in which it used several instruments of the State against the Opposition.

The Opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc stood at about 231 seats, with the Congress virtually doubling its strength. In short, the battle in the next Parliament will be a far more equal one than it has been in the previous two Lok Sabhas, where the NDA had had an overwhelming majority. The BJP will find it much harder to push through any legislation or amendments to the Constitution that it may have had in the pipeline.

These results mean that Modi — who, in all likelihood will be Prime Minister again — can no longer ride roughshod over his Cabinet colleagues, chief ministers, party members, or, indeed, the Opposition. He will have to adopt a more consensual approach towards everyone — and he will no longer be able to browbeat the bureaucracy.

Modi will have to pay heed to the wishes of his allies from the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party splinters now with the NDA, and the Janata Dal(United).