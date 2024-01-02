UPI is great, but India must be ready for next pivot in payments

The government recently claimed that the initiatives taken by it and the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) have resulted in the volume of UPI (Unified Payments Interface) transactions growing from 920 million in 2017-2018 to 83.75 billion in 2022-2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 147 per cent.

UPI transactions continued to record scorching growth in 2023-2024. In October 2023, UPI recorded 11.41 billion transactions (against 7.3 billion in October 2022), generating over 50 per cent year-on-year growth. By December 11, UPI having clocked 85.72 billion transactions, had overtaken the previous year’s total transactions.

UPI has transformed India’s retail payments landscape. In 2022-2023, UPI transactions were 73.17 per cent of all non-cash retail payment transactions. Non-cash retail transactions have grown at an impressive CAGR of 31 per cent since 2013-2014.

How has UPI succeeded so well? Are cash transactions dead? Will UPI continue to serve us well as the world transitions to digital currency?