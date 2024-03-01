Vacancies in govt offices, mass joblessness outside

On the day of the breach, only 175 security personnel were on duty, against the usual 301. The absence of such a large number of personnel is bound to impact the security of the Parliament. The Parliament Security Service (PSS), formerly the Watch and Ward staff, faced a shortage of nearly 50% of its sanctioned strength of 434 personnel, responsible for access control and frisking, alongside Delhi Police. More seriously, the post of security head at the level of Joint Secretary had been vacant since the first week of November, when the last incumbent was repatriated to his home cadre of Uttar Pradesh. It is only after the incident that the Ministry of Home Affairs asked the states to send nominations for filling up the post of Joint Secretary (Security) on deputation. The previous incumbent should not have been relieved until after the relieving officer joined and familiarised himself with the security setup for at least two months.