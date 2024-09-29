Venkateshwara, whodunnit?

What do we glean from this story, apart from that we never know what goes into the food or prasada that we eat, you might ask! Well, who is to blame for the Tirupati prasadadebacle? Is it someone in the supply chain who might have adulterated the ghee? Is it someone involved in the laddoo-making, who did not do their due diligence? Is it politicians who drummed up controversy where there was none, by making unsubstantiated claims about what the lab reports really mean? I’ll leave it to you to guess!