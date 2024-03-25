Vietnam is in danger of losing its China +1 appeal

It has been the poster child for what a nation should do when trying to find a way out of the Chinese doldrums and has been pretty successful so far. But it needs to ensure that it presents a stable and strong image to the world to continue the current success.

Thuong is the second leader to step aside in just over a year, and his resignation marks the shortest presidency in Vietnam’s history.

It isn’t entirely clear what he’s allegedly done wrong, beyond the official statement that spelled out in rather ambiguous terms his mistakes: He “violated regulations on what party members cannot do” and “took responsibility as a leader in accordance with the party’s rules and the state’s laws.”

The speculation is that this is all part of the Communist Party’s crackdown on corruption within the ranks. While the role is largely ceremonial, it is still the second most powerful position within the party’s political hierarchy — so the resignation is significant.

The news is likely to send concern rippling through Washington, which has upgraded ties with Hanoi recently. The trip by US President Joe Biden last September was heralded as a “new stage” in relations.

It is also a key part of the White House’s Indo-Pacific strategy to help maintain a presence in the region and blunt China’s influence. Any hint of instability within the Vietnamese government could change the outlook for the US, too.

Because of the opaque way in which the party operates, it’s possible we will never know what happened. But this anti-graft push among the party’s officials has been a feature of the Communist regime, mirroring what China has been doing in recent years.

Earlier this month, police arrested three senior provincial party officials for allegedly receiving bribes. This is all in an effort to ensure that ideology stays pure.