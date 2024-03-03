Vishwaguru India flies under the radar

Many in Washington are asking these questions in private: India doesn’t support the US on Ukraine or Taiwan. It won’t agree to fight alongside US forces anywhere. The Modi government is going after dissidents at home and abroad, including cancelling the Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) status of Western journalists long based in India and preventing Indian-origin academics and scholars critical of the government and the RSS from even entering India. And yet, America is selling India its best defence technology. Why?