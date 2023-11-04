‘Vishwaguru’, take a moral position 

India has long supported the Palestinian cause. Wrote Gandhi in 1938: “My sympathies are all with the Jews…but my sympathy does not blind me to the requirements of justice…Palestine belongs to the Arabs in the same sense that England belongs to the English.” In 1974, India became the first non-Arab State to recognise the PLO (Palestine Liberation Organisation) and in 1980, full diplomatic recognition was given to the PLO when its office in Delhi was upgraded to an embassy. Then PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat was a regular visitor to India and even “wept like a baby” at Indira Gandhi’s funeral. The Gandhi-Nehruvian worldview has always insisted that the rights of the Palestinian people to their own land must be upheld. The RSS-Hindu nationalist worldview, by contrast, sees Israel as a buffer against the Islamic world. Modi was the first Indian PM to visit Israel in 2017 when pictures were publicised of a beachside “bromance” between Modi and Netanyahu. When Modi was Gujarat CM, after the Gujarat riots of 2002, Israel was one of the few countries that had welcomed him.