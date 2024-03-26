Vladimir Putin forgot Islamic State thinks he’s part of the West

Had he been able to think rationally, Russia’s president would have known this was a game the US wouldn’t play, because it could only lose.

Toward the end of the short address to the nation after Friday night’s attack, Putin said he would work with all “genuinely” concerned nations to fight international terrorism - so perhaps he has recognized his mistake. I very much doubt it.

The second piece of clarity is that while Putin has, remarkably, managed to persuade much of the Global South that his invasion of a former imperial possession somehow makes him a fellow victim of Western colonialism, Islamists are having none of it.

They don’t care a hoot about Ukraine, but they also make no distinction between Russian and Western colonialism.

As far as Islamic State or al-Qaeda is concerned, Putin’s military interventions in Syria and Chechnya are no different from America’s in Iraq or Libya.

Nor is the presence of a large Russian military base in predominantly Sunni Muslim Tajikistan - the ex-Soviet country that the arrested suspects may have been from - any less offensive to Islamist ideas than the presence of US military bases in the Gulf.

Russia is for them a part of the Christian West. It doesn’t belong anywhere on the territory of their imagined Islamic caliphate.

Finally, Putin could confidently hint at Ukrainian responsibility, thus absolving his own lapse of vigilance, because no matter what evidence emerges to the contrary, he knows he should be able to sell whatever story he likes at home — such is the totality of his control over the media, and eradication of organised opposition.

Putin has demonstrated this ability repeatedly throughout his war in Ukraine, and it’s deeply worrying. He can now generate domestic popular support for virtually any decision or aggression.

Worse, the creeping spread of what one might call populist “authoritocracies” makes that true for a growing number of leaders.