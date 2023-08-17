Vox populi vox dei

As individual human beings, we are of various hues. Diversity is not merely the strength of our unity, it is its source, foundation and subtlest structure also. In our interpersonal interactions, diversity calls for not just accommodating others’ behaviours but also accepting them, even when they may not align with our personal sense of aesthetics. And, most of us are fine with our sense of accepting all kinds of behaviours as long as we are neither looked down upon nor the violation of civic norms is committed in any manner.