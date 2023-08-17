As individual human beings, we are of various hues. Diversity is not merely the strength of our unity, it is its source, foundation and subtlest structure also. In our interpersonal interactions, diversity calls for not just accommodating others’ behaviours but also accepting them, even when they may not align with our personal sense of aesthetics. And, most of us are fine with our sense of accepting all kinds of behaviours as long as we are neither looked down upon nor the violation of civic norms is committed in any manner.
Negotiation for space to resolve cultural differences and preserve their authenticity and sovereignty is a continuous process, especially in this age of fast-changing technology and intense globalization of human skills.
By accepting all kinds of behaviour we humbly concede that, as human beings, we haven’t yet explored all that exists in the sky within (which is the domain of spirituality) and, the sky beyond (which is the domain of science). People who fight in the name of religion need also accept with humility that there is much to explore and understand beyond our current understanding of our own religion and others’.
Life is precious. Only when we trust one another more than our beliefs can we truly experience and embody the values of love, respect and empathy. Even if we consider the possibility of a benevolent unknown entity, it is through our consciousness and conscience that any intervention can take place, rather than compassion being bestowed from the skies. There have always been people amongst us who lived those values. That’s how trust in humanity has not been eroded altogether by divinity.
Vox populi vox dei means the voice of the people is the voice of the divine. Dyaus, Dei, or Zeus in various languages refer to the sky or an unknown divine. The media, judiciary, politicians, and religious preachers all claim to voice the voice of the people, the voiceless, or the voice of the divine. Where is the voice of sanity in the cacophony of all these colourful claims? Diversity in voice dawns upon one’s heart only when all colours are transcended. Diversity flourishes in transparency.