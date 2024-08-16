Walking on wafer thin ice

Indian courts, however, have, on a number of occasions, stepped in to bridge the gap created by executive inaction. The Supreme Court had noted that citizens have a fundamental right to use roads and other public conveniences provided by the State. The apex court observed, “The main reason for laying out pavements is to ensure that pedestrians are able to go about their daily affairs with a reasonable measure of safety and security. That facility, which has matured into a right for pedestrians, cannot be set at naught by allowing encroachments to be made on pavements.” The Kerala High Court further delved into the discourse of securing pedestrian interests and opined that “developing a pedestrian environment means more than laying down a footpath or installing a signal. A truly viable pedestrian system takes into account both the big picture and the smallest details—from how a city is formed and built to what materials are under our feet.” Remarkably, the Punjab and Haryana High Court treated the right to walk as a fundamental right in an interim order. Subsequently, the Punjab government issued directions for the construction of footpaths on existing roads and for all upcoming road expansion projects.