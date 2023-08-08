Walking with the 'tree man'

Always polite and helpful, he never said no to me and often gave me references to books or other experts from whom I could get the information I was seeking. I bought his last book, "Heritage Trees: In and Around Bangalore," as soon as it came out. I took it to him to sign. We got chatting about our favourite subject, and he remarked, "It is the trees who are the focus of the book; I am only bringing them to the attention of others." And the book remains with me, unsigned, sitting on my bookshelf as I write this. And I can imagine its author smiling his usual benign smile at me from above. I soon came to realise his illustrious background, which made his unassuming manner all the more impressive.