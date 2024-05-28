War in Ukraine might just kickstart a nuclear energy renaissance

Now that national security argument is having a moment, and one that may well be sustained given the broader shift in US policy away from globalization and toward reshoring — from “just in time” supply chains to “just in case,” as ClearView Energy Partners puts it. In the same way you would welcome cheap Chinese electric vehicles on purely economic grounds, so Russian nuclear fuel would continue to be welcomed. But that basis is giving way to strategic concerns.

If this law marks the beginning of a concerted effort to revive a US nuclear supply chain, it follows that it is intended to supply a domestic nuclear power sector envisaged to consist of more than just an existing fleet of mostly old reactors. Whether that is sensible on grounds of cost is very much debatable.

On US grids with rising penetration of intermittent renewable energy, value is migrating toward flexible dispatchable sources that can fill gaps in supply, such as natural gas peakers, batteries and also demand management. The ‘always on’ premise of nuclear plants is less suited to this, although, along with their zero emissions, they may be a good fit for the vaunted ‘always on’ datacenter electricity boom — should it transpire. Yet the high cost remains. Then again, cost is only one element among several in the debate about the future of US energy these days.