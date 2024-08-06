Warren Buffett's $277 billion cash hoard after selling Apple is a warning

Second, Buffett has always bristled at the notion that he can somehow forecast the future or time markets. He made his name as a long-term investor who finds good companies at reasonable prices and rides them for years or decades. If his moves around the financial crisis count as market timing, it’s worth recognising that they weren’t as precise as legend would suggest.

Berkshire dramatically built up its cash hoard from 2002-2005 and then kept it around record levels until the end of 2007. What we remember now is how smart Buffett and his late-sidekick Charlie Munger looked during the crisis when they used their spare cash to scoop up investments involving Goldman Sachs Group Inc., General Electric Co. and Dow Chemical Co. But we often forget how stubborn they looked before the crash: Berkshire significantly underperformed the S&P 500 from the end of 2002 to mid-2007. In hindsight, perhaps that was a sensible risk-reward tradeoff, but history shows that the economy doesn’t immediately melt down just because Buffett has gone to cash.

Finally, Buffett still owns a lot of stock and, in particular, about $84 billion in Apple. Apple stock has returned around 30 per cent a year since Buffett first disclosed his position in 2016. In one interpretation, it’s actually a sign of confidence when you see an investment go up by that much and only take about half your chips off the table.

All in all, I’d normally be cautious reading too much into the Buffett news in and of itself, much as I thought the handwringing about the latest jobs data was a bit overblown. An Institute for Supply Management report published shortly after the start of trading showed that its index remained in expansionary territory, a glimmer of hope that led to an intraday reprieve from the market panic. Perhaps some more news like that — including some benign initial jobless claims numbers — can still stem the tide. But for now, I remain worried we’re in the midst of a negative vibes maelstrom that could be hard to stop. Declining asset values may just make a wobbly labor market even wobblier, and consumption could struggle as a result. That may not have been the Oracle’s intended outcome, but his role in it is impossible to ignore.